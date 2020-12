The WDA provided some intriguing matchups on Friday night, both on the boys and girls side, as the sport concluded it’s first week.

One matchup of interest was in Mandan, where the Braves built on their tough 4-3 overtime loss to the defending champs Bismarck Blizzard, winning 4-1 at home over the Williston Coyotes.

Elsewhere, the Century boy’s doubled up Jamestown, 6-3, while Bottineau-Rugby topped Beulah-Hazen, 5-2.