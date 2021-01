The Minot Magicians continued their homestand with a matchup against the Hazen-Beulah Northstars.

Minot found a way to get in the back of the net nine times, on their way to their 9-0 win at Maysa Arena.

The Williston boys grabbed a win at home over Dickinson, while on the girl’s side, Mandan and Minot each won on the road.