Thursday night, a big pair of games went a long way in affecting the WDA standings as the hockey season hits the final month.

Minot traveled back to Bismarck, hoping for better fortune after their loss to Century earlier in the week. The Magicians got the win they needed, in a dominant 3-0 win over the Demons.

Across town, Century and Mandan matched up, with the Patriots scoring three unanswered goals to win 3-1 over the Braves.