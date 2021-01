The Williston Coyotes picked up their second win of the season on Saturday in a close game against Mandan.

The Coyotes came out strong scoring in the opening minutes of the first period. The Braves did not take long to respond though. With 10:46 remaining in the first it was Olin Halstengard who tied the game up for the Braves.

Less than three minutes later the Coyotes responded with a goal of their own from Breyden Eklad to take a 2-1 lead.

The Coyotes went on to win 4-3.