WDA Regional Hockey: Century, Williston, Minot, Bottineau-Rugby advance to semifinals

The WDA Regional Hockey Tournament looks different this year, but that didn’t mean the opening round lacked in drama.

Williston and Bismarck locked up in the first game of the day, where the Coyotes continuous pressure in the Demon zone lead to their 4-1 win.

Century faced Mandan, where the Braves had upset on their mind in a low scoring affair, but ultimately, the Patriots pulled out the 2-0 victory.

The other teams that advanced to the semifinals are Minot and Bottineau-Rugby, both who will face each other at MAYSA Arena on Thursday Night.