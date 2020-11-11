WDA Regional Volleyball: Teams move to a win away from the state tournament, while others are on the brink

The double-elimination WDA Tournament is underway across the west side of the state, as teams move a win closer to the state tournament, while others are on the brink of elimination.

Century put their perfect record on the line, hosting a much-improved Watford City team, but it was the Patriots that found a way to the sweep, 3-0.

Mandan fell behind early in the first set against Minot, but came back to win 3-0. Legacy was the lone team that won on the road, defeating Bismarck 3-1. St. Mary’s fell to Jamestown on the road, 3-1.