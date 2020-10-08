WDA Soccer: Century prepares for their state semifinal

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The semifinal round of the Boy’s State Soccer Tournament is just a few days away, the Century Patriots preparing for their matchup Friday.

The Patriots with a wild comeback just to get into that position, down 2-0 in the final 10 minutes, scoring the tying goal with less than 30 seconds to go, and winning on penalty kicks. The Patriots have battled all season to grab the two seed, and are hoping to exercise the early exit demons from state tournaments past.

“The good thing is that we’ve been here before this season,” says head coach Ryan Okerson. “This has been the 4th game that we’ve been a part of that we’ve fallen down 2-0 and managed to battle back and pretty much every one of them. So it says a lot about these kids in how willing they are to sell out and go for everything and we can really never count this team out.”

