With Bismarck and Century canceled due to COVID-19, Legacy and Minot ended up being the biggest matchup of Tuesday night.

The Sabers and Magicians locked up in a defensive battle in the first half, however Legacy was able to pull ahead and grab a big three points over Minot.

Elsewhere, Mandan fell to Jamestown 5-3, and Dickinson won on the road over Williston 3-0.