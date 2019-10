The four teams representing the WDA at the state tournament has been determined from Saturday’s action.

Minot took a commanding 2-0 lead over Legacy in the first game, and through solid defense, sealed the win.

Mandan got a late goal in the first half, and stifled Jamestown’s attack, pulling off the upset by a score of 1-0.

Century jumped on Bismarck early, but a goal late in the first half, and one towards the end of the game, clinched the WDA title for the Demons.