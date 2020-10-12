WDA Swimming: Century continues to build on winning tradition

How do you build a perennial champion? The Century Patriots Girl’s Swimming may have some of those answers, as they enter yet another season with title aspirations.

The Patriots already have three meet wins under their belt, a team that is accustomed to a winning tradition in the pool, one that feels a sense of urgency to put up their best times early in a COVID season.

“Get the kids to realize that anytime they swim is an opportunity to try and stay qualified,” says head coach Kathy Aspaas. “Because we don’t know if that’s the last time they will get to swim or if we get to go on for another week.”

For the swimmers, the training starts on land, hitting the weight room to find that explosiveness off the block.

“And have more timing and rhythm to everything we do,” junior Erin Palmer says. “So that has helped a lot this past summer. Just focusing on pushing off and getting the most velocity and strength we can.”

On top of the training, its the commitment to the sport top to bottom that always has Century in the conversation.

“These girl’s, once they get done with the high school season, they take a couple weeks off and they’re right back in swimming again,” Aspaas says. “So the majority of our kids who are scoring points for us are year round swimmers.”

That combination has propelled Century to a possible sixth straight title, tying the second-longest streak of state titles by one school.

“Whether it’s a first or a second, I think we can actually place that high in each of the events,” says Aspaas. “And then what the rest of our squad does as far as filling in for depth will be key as to where we finish if we get that far.”

Century takes on the only team they finished second to this season, Minot, on Tuesday.