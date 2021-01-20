WDA Swimming: Minot poised for a fourth straight state title

The Minot High Boys swimming team has won three straight state titles and are looking for a fourth.

The Magicians haven’t lost a duel yet this season. Head Coach Jake Solper feels that the hard-working team culture built throughout the years is leading to their success.

“If we create good habits day in and day out in practice then when we get to a meet all we have to worry about is just competing,” says Head Coach Jake Solper. “We don’t have to think about all the little things.”

“I think we created an atmosphere where people come in and want to push themselves to get better as well as their peers,” says Senior Tyler Hills.

“Coaches really focus on bonding the team together which makes us all work harder and in turn you can see that through the state championships,” says Senior Will Thomas.

