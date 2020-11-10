WDA Swimming: State title on the minds yet again for Century

The Century Patriots Swim and Dive team is coming off their 5th straight WDA title on Saturday with a team score of 526.

The Patriots won the 200 medley relay along with swimmers scoring personal best times in the 200yd Freestyle and Individual Medley.

“It feels great definitely a team effort and everyone played a big part and happy to get it done,” says senior Alexis Duchsherer. “Just work hard every day at practice and we know what to do and we just get in and swim.”

“I was really happy with it,” 200-yard freestyle winner Sarah Dorrhiem says. “I dropped 4 seconds from my best time of the season right now, and I wasn’t really expecting it but I’m really happy with what happened.”

“It felt really good,” says 200 IM winner Erin Palmer. “This week we have been still practicing hard and so my goal just was to get a faster time than I seated in.”