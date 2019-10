The WDA Regional tournament wrapped up Saturday, including a couple championship matches.

In the singles match, Century’s Mason Pitcher took both sets against Jamestown’s Isaac Mimong to capture the singles title ahead of the state tournament.

In the doubles, Legacy teammates Corby Svihovec and Parker Krom won decisively over Minot’s Ridge Jaeger and Jack Wolsky.

The State Tournament is held in Grand Forks starting Thursday.