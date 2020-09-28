WDA Tennis: The perfect Sabers seek 4th straight conference title

Perfection is what is on the line for the Legacy Sabers this week when the WDA tournament is underway in just a few days.

Legacy has found the depth that it’s been looking for, a team poised to take that next step and bring its first tennis title in school history, something a WDA team hasn’t done since 1993, led by their big number one.

“Corby Svihovec has been around for six years,” says head coach Scott McPherson. “The guy’s made himself a player with the amount of time he puts in but he’s also a one of the biggest leaders I’ve ever coached in a program for what he does for other kids.”

Svihovec hopes to be the second Saber to bring home an individual title in three years. This journey starting well before the start of the tennis season.

“We just had coach let us use a couple of carts of balls,” senior Corby Svihovec says. “And we just came up to the court and we just started hitting every Monday, Wednesday, twice a week in the summer and we just invited everyone we know around town.”

A push not just to get better himself, but to also grow the sport.

“Building the program, not just for my school, but just for the west region in general,” says Svihovec. “Getting everybody better. I would like to see tennis improve as a whole here.”

On the doubles side, Jay Moylan and Nick Mathern are poised to make a run.

“Me and Nick have great chemistry,” says junior Jay Moylan. “We actually working together pretty well lately and the doubles side of the individuals is a little bit weaker than the singles side and we’re hoping to take advantage of that and seeing how far we can go.”

The WDA tournament is held in Minot spanning from Thursday through Saturday.

