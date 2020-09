The WDA Volleyball season pushed on Thursday, with a pair of good matchups on the schedule, including a close one in Minot.

The Majettes, coming off a win against Legacy on Tuesday, took on Bismarck, going the distance. However, it was the Demons that were able to hang on for the 3-2 road win.

At St. Mary’s, Mandan was coming off their huge win against Jamestown, and was able to continue their hot streak, taking care of the Saints 3-1.