WDA Volleyball: Bismarck finds home court advantage without the crowds

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck is a team who knows who they will play in the WDA Tournament.

Finishing 4th in the region, they will be slated to host their opening round game against Legacy. Bismarck has adjusted through this COVID season by finding momentum within itself.

“We don’t always have a student section, we can’t always have a student section,” says head coach Brianna Kline. “So we really push for our bench. Whether you’re on the floor or not on the floor, you get to play, or you don’t get put in, that you’re a vital part of the team and the momentum that we have.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

College Contact Tracers

KX Convo: Dr. Mateo

Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cases Surging

AG, Governor Clash

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4

Parks and Rec

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Meet the Candidates

Veterans Voices

The Quarter Test

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Wednesday's Forecast: Very warm before weekend rain & snow

Election Hopes

High School Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss