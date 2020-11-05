WDA Volleyball: Bismarck finds home court advantage without the crowds

Bismarck is a team who knows who they will play in the WDA Tournament.

Finishing 4th in the region, they will be slated to host their opening round game against Legacy. Bismarck has adjusted through this COVID season by finding momentum within itself.

“We don’t always have a student section, we can’t always have a student section,” says head coach Brianna Kline. “So we really push for our bench. Whether you’re on the floor or not on the floor, you get to play, or you don’t get put in, that you’re a vital part of the team and the momentum that we have.”