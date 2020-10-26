WDA Volleyball: Bismarck sees growth in a young team

Bismarck knew the growing pains would be here in 2020 after losing six seniors on a team that made the state tournament. It’s been a new wave of talent that has turned around the slow start.

A 1-4 start to the season could make any program worry, but Bismarck knew they were better than that record, it was just going to take patience.

“It took them a while I think to learn how to play together and play with confidence,” says head coach Brianna Kline. “And they’ve found that after our match with Jamestown and they found that and realized that’s not how they wanted their season to go.”

Bismarck lost to Mandan and Legacy but found a way to beat them later in the year, a sign that they can adjust game to game.

“I think we play really good defense when it comes to things like that,” says MH Brooke Curtis. “I think we’ve really grown to be a good team and just being together.”

“Talking more, on and off the court was a big thing,” OH Mckenzie Moser says. “And just trusting each other and knowing our roles on the court.”

Now, only Jamestown and Century have better records since the Demons 1-4 start and are in a prime position to host a WDA Tournament game.

“We’re also very strong at mixing up our offense,” says Kline. “I think that’s where we started the season, shooting it to the outside because we knew they had experience and now they’re getting comfortable with our younger players and mixing it up.”

The job isn’t done, maintaining that mantra with a young team in 2020.

“It doesn’t matter where you start, it matters how we finish,” Kline says. “So I think that has put them in a better mental place to go forward and it’s just taking it one game at a time.”

Bismarck is back in action Thursday night when they host Dickinson.