WDA Volleyball: Century has stayed undefeated with leadership from seniors through COVID season

The Century Patriots stayed perfect with their four set win with Mandan last night

The Patriots are finding success early in their matches, with an 11-1 record in the first two sets. That lead can give them opportunities to showcase the many ways they can attack offensively, lead by a group of seniors that have been getting the job done in a COVID season.

“Both on the court and in the classroom,” says head coach Jaime Zastoupil. “Just people, really great leadership and I think they’re going to set a really great tone. Set a great example for what we have, from the health system, the school district, whatever we have to do, this group is going to do.”

Century’s game Thursday has been postponed against Legacy… but they will return with a match at Williston Saturday…