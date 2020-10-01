WDA Volleyball: Century has stayed undefeated with leadership from seniors through COVID season

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Century Patriots stayed perfect with their four set win with Mandan last night

The Patriots are finding success early in their matches, with an 11-1 record in the first two sets. That lead can give them opportunities to showcase the many ways they can attack offensively, lead by a group of seniors that have been getting the job done in a COVID season.

“Both on the court and in the classroom,” says head coach Jaime Zastoupil. “Just people, really great leadership and I think they’re going to set a really great tone. Set a great example for what we have, from the health system, the school district, whatever we have to do, this group is going to do.”

Century’s game Thursday has been postponed against Legacy… but they will return with a match at Williston Saturday…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Weather Whys: Odd clouds explained

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs

Native Youth Life Skills

Century Volleyball

St. Mary's Saints Football

TGU Volleyball

Souris Valley Care Center COVID Cases

Mott Meatplant

Close contacts

Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Suffragette Headstone

Scandinavian Visitors

No Høstfest

Debate Reaction

Local Reaction

School Cleaning

Tags Returned

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/30

Get ready for a very blustery day

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss