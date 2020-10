With just a week left in the WDA regular season, Century put their perfect record on the line when they hit the road against St. Mary’s.

The Saints played them close, set for set, however it was the Patriots stay undefeated with a 3-0 win.

Elsewhere, Minot falls 3-0 to Mandan, Watford City grabs a 3-0 win over Dickinson, and Legacy falls 3-0 to Jamestown on the road.