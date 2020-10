The Century Patriots needed a win over the Jamestown Blue Jays to clinch the WDA regular season title, and home-court advantage at the regional tournament in a few weeks.

Century built an early lead after some strong defensive play, winning in four sets and staying unbeaten on the year.

Elsewhere, Legacy overcame a 1-0 set hole to defeat Minot, 3-1. Bismarck was able to take care of Dickinson 3-0, while Mandan grabbed a road win over Watford City, 3-1.