WDA Volleyball: Legacy proving people wrong with a hot start to the season

The Legacy Sabers are off to a hot start in the WDA. As of Monday, they sit at 5-1 and tied for second in the WDA. Now they’re looking to get back to the dance for the first time in four years.

The hallmarks of Legacy volleyball has been grit and fight, a team that has found a way to win each time they take the floor.

“We were ranked fifth in the WDA,” says head coach Jenn Astle. “A lot of people probably, like, ah, Legacy didn’t make it to state last year. I’m not quite sure where I’ll put ’em. I’ll put them somewhere in the middle. But I knew that we were definitely going to be a contender to place a lot higher.”

That chip on their shoulder has given the Sabers a mission, prove people wrong, and show that they belong on the top of a tough WDA.

“It’s hard to beat a team that never gives up,” says Astle. “So if you can defensively keep finding a way to keep that ball going up and over, then your team has a higher chance for success naturally.”

The girls talk about the chaos that they can play through, the ability to keep a play alive no matter what.

“We just talk through the play,” senior Camaryn Beasley says. “If a rally is getting long, we need to talk through it. We need to talk to our hitters on where to put the ball. Smart choices to win that rally cause every point matters.”

It’s not just surviving the chaos that makes Legacy a good defensive team, veteran middle hitters know where they can set blocks on the front line.

“Camaryn and I blocked for years now, and I feel like we’ve really nailed down an how each other time,” says senior Isabella Ternes. “How we set the block. We just work so much better together as a team now going up on those because we know how each other talk sometimes.”

Legacy feels the only hurdle is finding that killer instinct to put away opponents when they have momentum.

“But if you want to stay competitive and if you really want to win, you got to swing determinate sometimes too,” Astle says. “There’s playing the odds of knowing when this is a time to put it in play and get ready to defend or to go hard after that ball and put it away.”