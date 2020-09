On a WDA Volleyball Thursday, an intriguing matchup between St. Mary’s and Legacy was on the slate.

The Saints and Sabers were tied going into the 3rd set, where defense and bodies were sacrificed to keep key rallies going. In the end Legacy built a lead and didn’t look back, winning 3-1.

Over in Mandan, the Braves continued to find success early in the season, winning 3-0 over Minot.