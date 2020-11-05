WDA Volleyball: Minot puts their season on the line in the WDA play-in game

The Minot High Majettes are hosting the Williston Coyotes in a WDA play in game Thursday.

Minot swept Williston in both meetings during the regular season but Head Coach Sherry Carlson wants her girls to come out with confidence. The Majettes lost their setter so they will be running a new offense for the first time against the Coyotes.

“Everybody just got to be ready to play, you just never know whats going to happen,” says Head Coach Sherry Carlson. “So everybody has been working different positions, not just one for the entire year so that they are able to jump in where we need them.”

“We’ve had people gone a few games this year and everyone has just stepped up whenever they need to,” says Senior Hitter Morgan Wheeler.