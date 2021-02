The WDA regional title was on the line Thursday night, with a huge matchup between undefeated Bismarck and undefeated Century.

The night got off to a fast start, where two-time state champion Wilfried Tanefeu pinned his opponent in the second period, earning six points for the Demons.

This set the tone for the rest of the night, as Bismarck moved one step closer to a regional title with a 52-23 win.