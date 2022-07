The legion baseball season is winding down as the Class AA tournament wrapped up on Saturday, and the Class A and B tournaments moved one step further.

Scores:

West Fargo 2, Jamestown 1 (Class AA State Title Game)

Kindred Vikings 13, Bismarck Reps 8 (Class A Elimination Game)

Bismarck Senators 6, Williston Oilers 2 (Class A Elimination Game)

Cando 4, LaMoure 9 (Class B)