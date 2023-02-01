BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Plenty of local football stars are making the jump to play football at the next level today. Follow along as we announce each signing.

North Dakota State University

AJ Heins, OL, New Salem-Almont – The 6’3″ 295 lb senior lineman was a key member of the Holsteins’ perfect 12-0 season that ended with an overtime victory in the Dakota Bowl to Cavalier, 28-26.

University of North Dakota

Payton Bodine, LB, Velva – Was named to 1st team All-State this past season, Bodine helped lead the Aggies to a Dakota Bowl victory over Central Cass, 22-20.

University of Mary

Karsyn Jablonski, WR, Mandan – A two-time 1st team All-State player for the Braves, Jablonski caught 50 passes for 1,122 yards and 7 TDs this past season, en route to being named the North Dakota Powerade Player of the Year.

Owen Gress, OL, Mandan – A 1st team All-State lineman for the Braves, Gress received all-conference honors as well as being named Mandan’s Lineman of the Year.

Carl Henry, RB, Legacy – Was named to 1st team All-Conference this past season, Henry helped lead the Sabers to a 6-4 record and the opportunity to host Legacy’s first-ever home playoff game.

Vegas George, DE, Legacy – A 1st-team All-Conference defensive lineman, George was a major influence on one of the WDA’s top defenses, holding opposing offenses to a total of 69 points on the year.

Gage Hochhalter, OL, Lewis & Clark – Hochhalter was a two-way lineman for Lewis & Clark with the team finishing with a 3-6 record this past season.

Minot State

Jayden Speraw, QB, Minot Was named 1st-team All-Conference at quarterback, Speraw helped lead the Magi to the top conference record at 5-1, while also leading one of the state’s top offenses that scored a total of 178 points this past season.

Mitch Heinhart, TE, Nedrose – Heinhart was named a 2nd-team All-State for the 11B division this past season as well as the All-Conference team.

Gabe Nero, DE, Bottineau – Selected as 2nd-Team All-State in 11B, Nero helped lead Bottineau to an 8-2 record this past season.

Bemidji State

Jaxon Kellogg, LB, Legacy – A 1st-team All-State linebacker, Kellogg has only recently picked up the sport of football having started playing for the Sabers just two years ago.

Northern State

Kaydn Turnbow, DE, Minot – Was named 1st-team All-State and All-Conference twice, Turnbow was a team captain for a Magi defense that held opponents to only 71 total points this season.

Cole Jahner, WR, Bismarck – Jahner caught 28 passes this season for 384 yards and 3 TDs this past season for the Demons.

Minnesota State University Moorehead

Brayden Brosz, DB, Century – Brosz made a total of 75 tackles with one interception this past season for a Patriots defense that held opponents to a WDA-leading 56 total points.

Peyton Arndt, WR, Century – A team captain for the Patriots, Arndt also finished this season as an honorable mention for the All-Conference team.

Dylan Bartsch, LB, Rugby – Named All-Region three times and 2nd-team All-State, Bartsch finished the season as the team’s defensive MVP and overall MVP.

Dickinson State

Kadin Finders, QB, Williston – A two-time honorable mention for the WDA All-Conference team, Finders was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball, and baseball where he was named All-State for Baseball.

Nolan Johnson, DB, Mandan – A three-year starter at Mandan, Johnson led all defensive backs at Mandan this past season in tackles.

Kaison Kaylor, RB, Hazen – Kaylor was named 2nd-Team All-State for the 11B group this past season, as well as being named All-Conference.

Grant Kees, OL, Bowman – Krees was twice named to the All-State team for his offensive line play and was named team captain at Bowman the past two seasons.

Mace Stuber, DL, Bowman – Stuber has been named an All-State defensive lineman twice in his high school career and has also been a successful wrestler, finishing third in his weight class last season.

Nate Norby, TE, Trenton – Norby was a star in the 6-man football division, being named 6-man Senior Athlete of the Year as he played quarterback, wide receiver, and tight end for Trenton this past season.

Chase Selle, WR, Dickinson – Was named 1st-team All-Conference as well as a Senior Athlete of the Year nominee, Selle helped lead Dickinson to second place in the Class A West Region.

Max Wilkinson, OL, Dickinson – Wilkinson was twice named to the All-Conference team and was named All-State once.

Trey Swanson, OL, Beach – An All-State lineman, Swanson is a two-sport athlete who also finished as an All-Region basketball player twice in his career.

Alex Wegner, K, Mandan – Wegner’s accolades come from the soccer field, having been named a two-time captain for the Braves soccer team and finishing 1st-team All-State for soccer.

University of Jamestown

Landon Fichter, OL, Dickinson – Fichter helped lead his Dickinson High team to a 4-5 record that saw 102 total points scored last season.

Luke Fraunfelter, DL, Ray-Powers Lake – Fraunfelter was an all-region selection in his senior season with the Outlaws, in which he led his team to a 6-4 record.

Ethan Gall, DL, Jamestown – Gall was part of a Jamestown Bluejays team that went 10-2 on its way to a second straight state title.

Payton Hochhalter, QB, Jamestown – Hochhalter is doubling down at Jamestown playing both football and baseball. He led his team in a big way last season with 2,630 yards and 44 TD, including a record-breaking performance in the Dakota Bowl with 7 TDs in one game.

Preston Gall, LB, Jamestown – Gall will be joining the Jimmies with his twin brother, Ethan, at the same place his father coaches softball.

Jackson Walters, LB, Jamestown – Walters was a three-sport standout for the Bluejays, and his presence was felt on the field as a first-team all-state selection.

Cade Harm, LB, Hazen – Harm is known for his athleticism as a multi-sport standout. Harm has shined on the field, the wrestling mat, and the track.

Tyler Holdeman, DL, Velva – Holdeman was one of the earliest commits for the Jimmies’ 2023 class, and he was a big part of his Aggies winning their first state title since 2010.

Teanecee Kpan, LB, Williston – Kpan played both sides of the ball with 65 yards coming on offense on just 13 carries, he added a rushing touchdown as well.

Johnny Luger, WR, Standing Rock – Luger led the Warriors to one of their best seasons in recent history with a 5-3 record. He was named to the all-nations conference after rushing for more than 1,200 yards and adding 30 touchdowns.

Valley City State University

Bryce Prouty, OL, North Star – An offensive lineman that helped lead North Star to a 5-5 record and 2-2 record in their Region.

Gabriel Lakoduk, DL, Velva – Lakoduk helped lead Velva to a perfect undefeated season and a Dakota bowl victory over Central Cass, 22-20, in his senior season.

Caden Belgarde, DL, St. John – Belgarde finished his senior year with 62 total tackles and 6 sacks on the year as he helped St. John to a 6-3 record in the 9B division.

Nicholas Mears, DB, North Prairie – Mears helped lead North Prairie to a 10-1 record on the year playing quarterback and strong safety.

Devon Church, DB, Mandan – Church was named to the WDA All-Conference team this past season as he helped lead the Braves to an 8-3 record on the year.

Keaton Rust, LB, Central McLean – Rust was part of a Cougars team that went 3-5 in 2022.

Zach Pfahl, OL, Dunseith – Pfahl helped lead Dunseith’s offense to score nearly 24 points per game last season.

Jason Davis, WR, Dunsieth – Davis will be joining the Vikings alongside teammate Zach Pfahl. The two helped Dunseith to a 3-6 record in 2022.

Landon Bosch, TE, Linton-HMB – Helped lead Linton-HMB to a Dakota Bowl championship back in 2020 and helped lead the team to a 4-4 record this past season.

Grant Bosch, WR, Linton-HMB – Grant joins his twin brother Landon, the pair also shared the court together playing the basketball team as well.

Tarren Larson, DL, Beulah – Larson was a large part of Beulah’s 9-3 record in 2022, which ended with a loss in the semifinals.

Jonah Larson, OL, Beulah – Jonah will be joining two Beulah teammates in the Vikings’ 2023 signing class, playing alongside Tarren Larson and Armani Smith.

Armani Smith, DL, Beulah – Smith is an all-around athlete, moving from the line to running back for his senior season on the way to helping the Miners to a 9-3 record.

Mayville State

Jacob Shriver, LB, Bottineau – Shriver was named as a 1st team All-State defense selection for the 11B division this past season, helping lead the Bottineau defense to a 7-1 record against their region.