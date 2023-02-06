(KXNET) — Athletics are a passion for many or simply an activity to keep busy for others. Regardless, it’s always good to know where you can get the most out of your athletic ability and be able to showcase it at its finest.

Thanks to Niche, which compiles data, reviews, and insights to rank schools across the country in specific categories, we were able to discover the top 10 high schools for athletes in the state of North Dakota. Check them out:

#10 – Red River High School

Grand Forks, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A

Total Number of Sports: 20

#9 – Shiloh Christian School

Bismarck, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A

Total Number of Sports: 19

#8 – Hillsboro High School

Hillsboro, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A

Total Number of Sports: 13

#7 – South High School

Fargo, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A

Total Number of Sports: 25

#6 – Shanley High School

Fargo, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A

Total Number of Sports: 23

#5 – Legacy High School

Bismarck, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A

Total Number of Sports: 21

#4 – West Fargo High School

West Fargo, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A

Total Number of Sports: 23

#3 – Fargo Davies High School

Fargo, ND

NicheSports Grade: A+

Total Number of Sports: 25

#2 – Bismarck High School

Bismarck, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A+

Total Number of Sports: 22

#1 – Century High School

Bismarck, ND

Niche Sports Grade: A+

Total Number of Sports: 22

To see the full complete list of North Dakota schools and where they rank for athletes, click here.