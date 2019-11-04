White Sox’s trainer Brett Walker visits UMary

Brett Walker, the first assistant athletic trainer of the Chicago White Sox, visited student to teach them the tricks of the trade of sports medicine.

Walker has been with the White Sox for 6 years, and besides the knowledge of treating athletes, Walker imparted advise on how to pursue a career in athletic training.

“It’s really easy as a professional to feel like, ah, I got this,” says Brett Walker. “And then there’s that divine intervention that comes down and kind of tells you ‘Hey, I don’t think you do.”

Walker was part of a staff that won the 2018 Major League Athletic Training Staff of the Year.

