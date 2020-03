Bismarck State College continues to make moves in the athletic department, announcing that Kyle Keuther will take over the volleyball program.

Kuether was the head coach at St. Mary's for five year before his step up to the college ranks. He will take over a program that had it's most successful season in school history, making the national tournament under former head coach Jenny Walsh. Keuther says he is close to Walsh, and will use her insight in the new position.