Wilfried Tanefeu wins Cadet, Freestyle 113-pound national championship

Bismarck High’s Wilfried Tanefeu took home the Cadet, Freestyle 113-pound national championship at the 2019 USMC Cadet and Junior National Championship in Fargo on Jul. 15.

The rising junior defeated Gabe Whisenhunt in the first round to capture the title. The final score was 10-0.

“Oh it’s unreal,” Tanefeu said. “I just came into the tournament thinking I just want to do my best to place All-American and I’m in the finals and I won it.”

Bismarck High’s Isaiah Huess also an All-American. He finished sixth.