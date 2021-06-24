Williston Oilers head coach navigates second year with the young team

Williston Oilers head coach Chance Johnson is navigating his second year with the team.

He says last year, there was a good mix of older and younger kids on the roster.

But this year, the team is mostly 15-year-olds, which he says can be intimidating when they’re playing against 17 and 18-year-olds.

Although this season is far from over, he’s already looking ahead.

“It’s a little more difficult with the younger kids. Obviously, everyone’s a little, like they’re a step behind when you’re younger. So, when you’re playing older teams, the competition is better. It’s just going to take time. We’re going to have the same group next year for the Oilers, so I think we’ll be really good next year once everyone kind of gets up to speed,” said Johnson.