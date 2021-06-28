Williston Oilers head coach says offense not an issue, working on defense

The Williston Oilers are continuing to rally during the legion baseball season.

Despite quite a few losses, head coach Chance Johnson says the team’s offense isn’t where they’re struggling, it’s the defense.

He says they’re working on becoming more of a “team.” He adds there are a lot of “cliques” and they’re trying to break those up.

“In games past, we have really struggled fielding-wise. I would say we’re a big offensive team, but we’re very capable of being a good defensive team. And our pitching was really good today. Not a lot of walks and that usually seems to be our problem.”