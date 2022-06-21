WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Williston State College plans to add Women’s Hockey in the fall of 2023.

The Tetons will compete at the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II level, which is the same as the Men’s Hockey program.

“We are excited to add Women’s Hockey to our institution. Adding more sports programs is something we have looked at and continue to investigate. We are confident Women’s Hocket will be a positive addition to our institution, athletic department and our community,” said Athletic Director Jayden Olson, in a press release.

WSC plans to hire a coach for the 2022-23 academic year to give them a chance to recruit a team and build relationships within the campus and community.

“With the increasing popularity of Women’s Hockey at the middle school and high school levels, plus the numerous programs that already exist within colleges in North Dakota, it’s a natural fit for WSC to be adding Women’s Hockey to our menu or competitive sports,” said WSC President Dr. Bernel Hirning, also in a press release.