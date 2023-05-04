Williston multi-sport standout Isiah St. Romain is just a junior for the Coyotes, but he has announced where he plans to play college football.

The All-WDA Wide Receiver posted his commitment to play at NDSU in college last night on his Twitter page after receiving an offer to play for the Bison back in March.

St. Romain moved to Williston from Texas as a high school freshman, setting his sights on playing college football in Fargo.

“Ever since I came here freshman year, a lot of people talked about NDSU,” says St. Romain. “And the seniors now all want to be a part of the Bison program and part of the roll herd and I just looked into it a lot and I was like, maybe one day I could get there. I just put in the work and time and now I can say I’m a part of the Bison family.”