Winding down

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Being a student/athlete let alone a senior during these difficult times can be a tough experience. For the Bishop Ryan Lions baseball team it’s a trio of seniors that are feeling the loss of the camradarie on the diamond and an unfulfilling way to end their high school careers. Denver Buck says “It’s been an experience for sure, one that no one’s really went through. Meanwhile teammates Calvin Watkins and Kersey Harris both believe the Lions had a chance to get back to the state tournament and make some noise in the tournament. Watkins said “I believe that we could have done it you know looking back at last year we got Park River Game that was a very tough loss and you know that really taught us a lot you know”. Harris added “We have a lot of kids that have been to the state tournament and know what it’s like so like we have a lot of leaders. Harris also said that not being able to play right now has taught him to appreaciate all of that around him. Harris said “Especially opened my eyes that I’m sure like many other people, you gotta appreciate certain things more like I didn’t appreciate school,I didn’t appreciate my friends and this has taught me a lot of lessons.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Marsy's Law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marsy's Law"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

Counselor in Costumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counselor in Costumes"

Prison Adjusts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Adjusts"

Watford City Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Businesses"

First Responder, Pilot

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responder, Pilot"

Larks Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks Parade"

Photo Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Challenge"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"

Allergies or Covid?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies or Covid?"

Council of the Arts helps local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council of the Arts helps local artists"

Overdose Increase, Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Increase, Ward County"

Grant County-Flasher Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County-Flasher Track and Field"

Legacy Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Tennis"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge