Winding down

Being a student/athlete let alone a senior during these difficult times can be a tough experience. For the Bishop Ryan Lions baseball team it’s a trio of seniors that are feeling the loss of the camradarie on the diamond and an unfulfilling way to end their high school careers. Denver Buck says “It’s been an experience for sure, one that no one’s really went through. Meanwhile teammates Calvin Watkins and Kersey Harris both believe the Lions had a chance to get back to the state tournament and make some noise in the tournament. Watkins said “I believe that we could have done it you know looking back at last year we got Park River Game that was a very tough loss and you know that really taught us a lot you know”. Harris added “We have a lot of kids that have been to the state tournament and know what it’s like so like we have a lot of leaders. Harris also said that not being able to play right now has taught him to appreaciate all of that around him. Harris said “Especially opened my eyes that I’m sure like many other people, you gotta appreciate certain things more like I didn’t appreciate school,I didn’t appreciate my friends and this has taught me a lot of lessons.”