Winter sports are not in jeopardy, according to local school and health officials

KX Sports has confirmed with multiple agencies that there is no plan to suspend high school athletics for the coming winter months at this time. A rumor circulating social media Monday night into Tuesday claimed a group of public health officials planned to make a recommendation to suspend activities to State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler this week.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch tells KX Sports that she has no knowledge of a group of ND health directors creating a proposal to the NDHSAA and the State Department of Public Instruction to suspend activities.

Moch also says that any potential suspension of school activities would be the result of North Dakota moving to a higher COVID-19 risk level or a statewide school closure, however, there has been no discussion of that happening in the near future.

A spokesperson for the office of Kirsten Baesler, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, tells KX Sports, “There is a rumor circulating that Supt. Baesler is taking part in a meeting that will result in the cancellation of K-12 sports. The rumor is false. There is no such meeting and nothing is scheduled.”

When KX Sports spoke to NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch last week in regards to another shutdown he said “It’s hard to say. A lot of it’s out of our organization’s control. But it’s a potential and always has been all along, and not something that somebody wants to see. If it needs to happen, it will happen, and it’s going to come down to different mitigation strategies. It’s so easy for athletes, coaches, members of the program to buy in, but it takes so much more than that. It’s families, community, etc. Everyone has to buy in order to make it work, and it’s going to be no different this winter, even probably more so as far as the big picture goes and everyone in it together.”