The annual McQuade softball tournament is all about giving back to charity, but there’s one special game within the tournament that stands alone as a charity event.

Mike Wolf is a co-chairman of the softball tournament and his wife passed away seven years ago with breast cancer, so now his family is doing their part to give back. Mike’s daughter Brooke organizes the annual breast cancer awareness game that brings in money to go to the Bismarck Cancer Center.

“Just the experience we went through with my mom and her cancer battle we just wanted to have her legacy live on through these events, as well as then pay it forward and help these cancer patients with food, lodging, travel and all these expenses that come with their cancer treatment,” Brooke Larson said. “We don’t want them to worry about that in their battle and just take something off their plate, so we’re doing all these events to help them with that and make their battle a little bit easier, and give them hope and just know that we’re here to support them.”