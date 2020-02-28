Women’s Basketball: Bismarck State prepares for Region XIII Tournament

The Bismarck State women are awaiting their opponent for the Region 13 tournament, as the Mystics host the six-team tourney that starts Friday.

The Mystics have used their speed as part of their success this season, averaging around 86 points per game. Head coach Marv Pedersen knows it’s obvious that teams will try to slow them down, but that doesn’t worry him.

“We’re going to do the same thing. We’re not going to change anything. We always save something in the back pocket for the end of the season, because everyone watches you on tape and we play throughout the season. So we have some things in our back pocket that we’re going to bring out here in practice,” said Pedersen.

Bismarck State will face either Lake Region State or Dawson Community College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

