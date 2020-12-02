Women’s Basketball: Lauren Rotunda improving on her inside game ahead of the season

The University of Mary Women continues their preparations for the season ahead.

One player that is a familiar face to the roster is Lauren Rotunda, back again after her first full season since her knee injury. Rotunda says she has worked to improve on the inside, a place that this team will need production from.

“We have a smaller team this year knowing that we’ve lost some strength that we’ve had inside, so we don’t have a lot of depth,” says Rotunda. “We have a lot of wings, so I’ve been working on filling whatever holes my team needs me to fill.”

“One nice thing is that when you have one of the two or three best players in the league, you always have a fighting chance,” says head coach Rick Neumann. “And so I think that’s a luxury we’ve had now for three years in a row. To have someone that has the potential of being a conference player of the year.”

Rotunda and the Marauders open at Sioux Falls on January 2nd.