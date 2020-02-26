Women’s Basketball: UMary’s historic season on the brink Wednesday

UMary basketball will be the focal point on Wednesday night, as both the men and women will play do-or-die playoff games.

A win and they head to Sioux Falls this weekend. The women are hosting a playoff game for the second year in a row, taking on Southwest Minnesota State. UMary is in the middle of its most successful season in the NCAA with 21 wins.

“We’re playing really well, we’re feeling well about ourselves right now,” said head coach Rick Neumann. “But I think I’m most impressed with how defensively we’ve rallied. Starting after Christmas, we had a string of six games and we lost five of them where defensively, we just we’re anywhere near where we needed to be. “

One of the big reasons for the historic UMary season has been senior forward Cassie Askvig.

The Minot native is averaging 21 points per game, and set the school record for most points in a game earlier this season with 45. Coincidentally enough, it was against Southwest Minnesota State, the team they play Wednesday night.

Askvig said she’s worked on her game in the post, but doesn’t shy from complimenting her teammates for the success.

“When I have teammates around me that are really willing to score the basketball, that makes things so much easier for me. When we have girls that can shoot the ball as well as they do, it’s not hard to score inside because they have to guard those shooters so that’s been a big part of it this year,” Askvig said.

The Marauder women tip-off at home at 6 p.m. The men are on the road at Upper Iowa at the same time.