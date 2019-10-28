Women’s BB: U-Mary scheduled stacked with 31 games

The University of Mary women’s basketball team will start their season later this week.

U-Mary’s schedule is loaded with 31 games. The Marauders start the season with a three-day invitational in the city of Angeles. Then they come back for a couple of days before they travel to Alva, Okla. for another two games.

Our first look at the U-Mary women will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12, as the team host Presentation College.

Coach Rick Neumann said he wanted a tough schedule to start the year.

“We are playing the second college basketball game at any level, any gender of the season in the NCAA,” Neumann said.

“We play seven games this year before we played game one last year. We’re going to find out early who can play and who can’t.”

U-Mary’s first game in Los Angeles will be against the Montana State-Billings.

