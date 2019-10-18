Women’s BB: U-Mary with tons of experience despite 3 key departures

The University of Mary women’s basketball team starts their season in two weeks, but they have already received three major losses.

Coming into the 2019-20 season, the Marauders were expecting a big year from Gabbie Bohl, Jordyn Jossart and Tonya Dvorak, but all three will not be on the team.

Bohl had knee issues, Jossart had a shoulder injury and Dvorak — who was only a freshman — dealt with problems related to abnormal blood vessels.

They do return conference player of year Cassie Askvig, and Lauren Rotunda returns from a torn ACL. If any team can handle this it’s UMary, as they play a lot of freshmen.

“Playing girls early gives them confidence and experience when situations like this arise,” Neumann said. “You would like to think they are better equipped to handle it.”

UMary starts their season in Los Angeles, Calif. on Nov. 1 against Montana State-Billings.

