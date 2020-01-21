Women’s Bball: UMary using historic homestand for late-season push

The University of Mary women’s team is coming off of a 1-3 home-stand, and while it was a disappointing showing by the Marauders, one of the bright spots has been Cassie Askvig.

Askvig averaged 32.5 points per game in her last four games, which includes a career-high of 36 against Minnesota Duluth, and a school-record 45 points against Southwest Minnesota State this past Saturday.

But where UMary is looking to improve is getting consistent performance from the rest of the team.

“You know, we faced a lot of adversity coming into the year with what happened to us injury-wise in the summer,” said head coach Rick Neumann. “And I’ve been really proud of how our girls have handled that, and we’ve grown from it. We’ve had some new players with some new contributions, so I’ve really been proud.”

UMary hits the road this Friday when they take on Minnesota Crookston.

