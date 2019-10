On senior night and parent’s recognition weekend, the University of Mary women’s soccer team earned a conference win over Southwest Minnesota State University at the Community Bowl on Oct. 18.

U-Mary held a 2-0 lead after the first 45 minutes. The Marauders added another goal in the second half to lead, 3-0, which proved to be the final score.

U-Mary’s next match is the University of Sioux Falls at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.