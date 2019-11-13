Women’s Soccer: U-Mary playing well ahead of conference tournament

The University of Mary women’s soccer team is set for their first-round match of the Northern Sun Conference tournament.

U-Mary will be the No. 6 seed and face MSU-Mankato. These two met on Oct. 4 in Bismarck and U-Mary won the contest, 2-1.

U-Mary has been a hot streak recently, the Marauders have won four of their last 5 matches. Head Coach Sarah Cook said the success really started when the players figured how they wanted to attack.

“Finding different players to get on the scoring sheet has been successful for us in improving our versatility of our attacking players,” Cook said.

“Overall, our defense kind of always being solid with at the back and also in goal with Madisyn [Waltman].”

U-Mary’s match with MSU-Mankato is tomorrow at 1 p.m.