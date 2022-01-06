Wrestling: A big night on the mat across the western North Dakota plains

It’s a busy night on the mat for the WDA, with 10 of the 11 teams in action across Western North Dakota, all in preparation for the big Bismarck Rotary Tournament this weekend.
Wrestling Scores:
Century Patriots 76, Turtle Mountain Braves 0
Mandan Braves 9, Williston Coyotes 60
Bismarck Demons 20, Pierre Governors 39
Legacy Sabers 18, Pierre Governors 51
Bismarck Demons 60, Legacy Sabers 15
St. Mary’s Saints 36, Fargo Davies Eagles 38
Dickinson Midgets 33, Sidney Eagles 45
Jamestown Blue Jays 18, Minot Magicians 57