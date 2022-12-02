Wrestling season is in full swing. The Velva Aggies hosted their annual invite with several teams making the trip.
|Day One Standings
|1. Velva
|142
|2. Northern Lights
|134
|3. Bowman Co./Beach
|133
|4. Havey/Wells Co.
|126
|5. Bishop Ryan
|115
