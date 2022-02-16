Bismarck’s LJ Araujo is a two-time wrestling state champion, and he’s only in 10th grade, but he’s not the only Araujo taking the state by storm.

“It’s nice to have my family involved too, and I feel like that’s how a lot of people are,” LJ said. “When a family gets involved in wrestling you really are stuck into it, and it’s hard to get away from it.”

Wrestling has quickly become a family affair for the Araujo’s. LJ’s sister Julia is a seventh-grader who has put together a 27-3 record for the Demons in her first high school season.

The two have a bond that starts with having a sibling in their corner on the mat.

“It really impacts me too and helps me to keep going knowing that I have my older brother there and I can go to him and ask him if I have any questions,” Julia said.

It’s not just the Araujo siblings who have fully committed to the sport. Their parents have put down a wrestling mat in the living room.

“We move furniture out of the way, but no It’s good,” LJ and Julia’s mom Amber said.

“We’ll go over the moves, practice moves or if we do something wrong we’ll come home and work on it, which it’s really nice to have some people in my family that know a little about wrestling so I can wrestle with them a little bit,” LJ said.

However, the new furniture in the living room won’t stay forever.

“One more week and it’s going to come out,” LJ and Julia’s dad Leandro said.

“Yep,” Amber agreed. “When seasons done, it’s done. It’s put away.”

But the Araujo’s have a few more practice sessions before the state tournament where both LJ and Julia are seeded first in their respective weight classes.

“Her biggest drive right now is — and he’s working hard and wants to win state five times — Her thing is she wants to beat him and win it six,” Amber explained. “It’s competition between the two.”

That family competition is breeding success with a chance to make history as the first brother-sister duo in North Dakota to win wrestling state titles.

“I think that is kind of more motivation for her, honestly, because I think she wants to beat me at anything she can, because she doesn’t beat me at very much,” LJ said. “I’m pretty competitive”

“I think that’d be really cool, and I think that’d grow our bond even more because it’d be a first time,” Julia said. “It’d be making history.”

Both siblings say they’ll be watching each other’s matches this weekend as they compete. Their parents will be right behind them cheering them on with their third sibling Arthur, who is also pursuing wrestling on his own.