Wrestling: Beavers have big goals for the season

The Minot State Wrestling team held their annual green vs red dual meet.

We spoke to the team about this upcoming season.

“It the first chance for our guys to get on the mat in a dual meet setting,” tells Head Coach Evan Forde.

Coach Evan Forde says this green vs red dual match is measuring stick to see where the team is at heading into the season.

“Number one, we’re kind of looking to see what our depth is like, and who is our number one in each weight. Who is our number 2 and kind of see what our lineup is going to shake out,” adds Coach Forde.

“No spot is for sure and with this match it kind of shows us who can take the spot and whose going to be in the lineup,” explains Zach Berry, Team Captain.

The Beavers are returning about 25 wrestlers and bringing in 20 new wrestlers, Coach Forde adds he will be looking for leadership from some of the captains.

“We’re looking at our seniors and team captains, we’re going to be really depending on those guys but I think we will see some new guys step in throughout this season. They will make a big impact,” exclaims Coach Forde.

Minot State wrestling has some very big goals for this upcoming season. One of them is to improve their record 2-7 record from last season.

“So we’re looking to improve on that, you know we are looking to get four or five conference wins. Last year we had two guys go to the national tournament and so we’re looking to bring more guys to that national tournament and have some all Americans,” Coach Forde says passionately.

“I’m a senior here so my goal is to make it to nationals. I have wrestled some of the best in the country, and we have the hardest conference and I know I can make it there,” declares Berry. “For the team I want us to be ranked and I want us to be able to beat those ranked teams and be heard in the rest of the nation.”

The Beavers are ready to hit the mat and get the season started.

“I’m pumped for it like I said it’s my last year, I think this is the best team that we had so far since I been here and I’m ready to compete with them,” Berry smiles.

The Beavers open their season on the road against the University of Jamestown on November 2nd at 7 am.