BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck High is known for it’s wrestling pedigree, and the Demons continued their dominance Saturday with a pair of state titles in the Fargo Dome.

The Demons’ boys team defeated Century 43-27 to claim their fourth straight team dual state championship in Class A. The title gives them 19 total as a program, which is 15 more than any other school in Class A.

The Demons’ girls team brought home some hardware of their own, defeating Central Cass 60-21 to win the girls dual state championship.

